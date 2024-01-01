Colombian pesos to Bulgarian levs today

Convert COP to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
0.43 bgn

$1.000 COP = лв0.0004332 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

COP to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00050.0005
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0005
Change-2.01%-6.76%
View full history

1 COP to BGN stats

The performance of COP to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0005 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for COP to BGN was -2.01.

The performance of COP to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0005 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0005. The change for COP to BGN was -6.76.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 COP0.00043 BGN
5 COP0.00217 BGN
10 COP0.00433 BGN
20 COP0.00866 BGN
50 COP0.02166 BGN
100 COP0.04332 BGN
250 COP0.10829 BGN
500 COP0.21658 BGN
1000 COP0.43316 BGN
2000 COP0.86631 BGN
5000 COP2.16579 BGN
10000 COP4.33157 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Colombian Peso
1 BGN2,308.63000 COP
5 BGN11,543.15000 COP
10 BGN23,086.30000 COP
20 BGN46,172.60000 COP
50 BGN115,431.50000 COP
100 BGN230,863.00000 COP
250 BGN577,157.50000 COP
500 BGN1,154,315.00000 COP
1000 BGN2,308,630.00000 COP
2000 BGN4,617,260.00000 COP
5000 BGN11,543,150.00000 COP
10000 BGN23,086,300.00000 COP