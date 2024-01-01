50 Colombian pesos to Bulgarian levs

Convert COP to BGN at the real exchange rate

50 cop
0.02 bgn

1.00000 COP = 0.00046 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

How to convert Colombian pesos to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 COP0.00046 BGN
5 COP0.00232 BGN
10 COP0.00464 BGN
20 COP0.00929 BGN
50 COP0.02321 BGN
100 COP0.04643 BGN
250 COP0.11607 BGN
500 COP0.23214 BGN
1000 COP0.46428 BGN
2000 COP0.92855 BGN
5000 COP2.32138 BGN
10000 COP4.64276 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Colombian Peso
1 BGN2153.89000 COP
5 BGN10769.45000 COP
10 BGN21538.90000 COP
20 BGN43077.80000 COP
50 BGN107694.50000 COP
100 BGN215389.00000 COP
250 BGN538472.50000 COP
500 BGN1076945.00000 COP
1000 BGN2153890.00000 COP
2000 BGN4307780.00000 COP
5000 BGN10769450.00000 COP
10000 BGN21538900.00000 COP