1 Swiss franc to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert CHF to CVE at the real exchange rate

1 chf
114.45 cve

1.00000 CHF = 114.45200 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:12 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

CHF to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 CVE
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.0568587.75551.434251.642730.9678518.3904
1GBP1.1539311.2195101.2611.654981.895551.1168421.2206
1USD0.946250.820008183.0351.35711.554360.915817.4011
1INR0.01139530.009875450.012043110.01634370.01871940.01102910.209563

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CHF114.45200 CVE
5 CHF572.26000 CVE
10 CHF1144.52000 CVE
20 CHF2289.04000 CVE
50 CHF5722.60000 CVE
100 CHF11445.20000 CVE
250 CHF28613.00000 CVE
500 CHF57226.00000 CVE
1000 CHF114452.00000 CVE
2000 CHF228904.00000 CVE
5000 CHF572260.00000 CVE
10000 CHF1144520.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Swiss Franc
1 CVE0.00874 CHF
5 CVE0.04369 CHF
10 CVE0.08737 CHF
20 CVE0.17475 CHF
50 CVE0.43687 CHF
100 CVE0.87373 CHF
250 CVE2.18432 CHF
500 CVE4.36865 CHF
1000 CVE8.73730 CHF
2000 CVE17.47460 CHF
5000 CVE43.68650 CHF
10000 CVE87.37300 CHF