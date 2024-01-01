1 thousand Cape Verdean escudos to Swiss francs

Convert CVE to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
8.57 chf

1.00000 CVE = 0.00857 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Swiss Franc
1 CVE0.00857 CHF
5 CVE0.04285 CHF
10 CVE0.08571 CHF
20 CVE0.17141 CHF
50 CVE0.42853 CHF
100 CVE0.85706 CHF
250 CVE2.14264 CHF
500 CVE4.28529 CHF
1000 CVE8.57057 CHF
2000 CVE17.14114 CHF
5000 CVE42.85285 CHF
10000 CVE85.70570 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CHF116.67800 CVE
5 CHF583.39000 CVE
10 CHF1166.78000 CVE
20 CHF2333.56000 CVE
50 CHF5833.90000 CVE
100 CHF11667.80000 CVE
250 CHF29169.50000 CVE
500 CHF58339.00000 CVE
1000 CHF116678.00000 CVE
2000 CHF233356.00000 CVE
5000 CHF583390.00000 CVE
10000 CHF1166780.00000 CVE