1,000 bwp
22,373.70 lkr

P1.000 BWP = Sr22.37 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.570822.5730
Low22.223821.8193
Average22.396522.2733
Change0.13%2.31%
The performance of BWP to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.5708 and a 30 day low of 22.2238. This means the 30 day average was 22.3965. The change for BWP to LKR was 0.13.

The performance of BWP to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.5730 and a 90 day low of 21.8193. This means the 90 day average was 22.2733. The change for BWP to LKR was 2.31.

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BWP22.37370 LKR
5 BWP111.86850 LKR
10 BWP223.73700 LKR
20 BWP447.47400 LKR
50 BWP1,118.68500 LKR
100 BWP2,237.37000 LKR
250 BWP5,593.42500 LKR
500 BWP11,186.85000 LKR
1000 BWP22,373.70000 LKR
2000 BWP44,747.40000 LKR
5000 BWP111,868.50000 LKR
10000 BWP223,737.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Botswanan Pula
1 LKR0.04470 BWP
5 LKR0.22348 BWP
10 LKR0.44695 BWP
20 LKR0.89391 BWP
50 LKR2.23477 BWP
100 LKR4.46954 BWP
250 LKR11.17385 BWP
500 LKR22.34770 BWP
1000 LKR44.69540 BWP
2000 LKR89.39080 BWP
5000 LKR223.47700 BWP
10000 LKR446.95400 BWP