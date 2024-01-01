1 thousand Brazilian reais to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert BRL to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
59.467 kwd

1.000 BRL = 0.05947 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:11
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7971.4631.6460.97117.757
1 GBP1.17111.2451041.7141.9281.13820.797
1 USD0.940.803183.5111.3761.5480.91416.7
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

How to convert Brazilian reais to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BRL0.05947 KWD
5 BRL0.29734 KWD
10 BRL0.59467 KWD
20 BRL1.18935 KWD
50 BRL2.97337 KWD
100 BRL5.94674 KWD
250 BRL14.86685 KWD
500 BRL29.73370 KWD
1000 BRL59.46740 KWD
2000 BRL118.93480 KWD
5000 BRL297.33700 KWD
10000 BRL594.67400 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Brazilian Real
1 KWD16.81590 BRL
5 KWD84.07950 BRL
10 KWD168.15900 BRL
20 KWD336.31800 BRL
50 KWD840.79500 BRL
100 KWD1,681.59000 BRL
250 KWD4,203.97500 BRL
500 KWD8,407.95000 BRL
1000 KWD16,815.90000 BRL
2000 KWD33,631.80000 BRL
5000 KWD84,079.50000 BRL
10000 KWD168,159.00000 BRL