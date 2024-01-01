100 Brazilian reais to Croatian kunas

Convert BRL to HRK at the real exchange rate

100 brl
135.65 hrk

1.000 BRL = 1.357 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:49
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
How to convert Brazilian reais to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Croatian Kuna
1 BRL1.35652 HRK
5 BRL6.78260 HRK
10 BRL13.56520 HRK
20 BRL27.13040 HRK
50 BRL67.82600 HRK
100 BRL135.65200 HRK
250 BRL339.13000 HRK
500 BRL678.26000 HRK
1000 BRL1,356.52000 HRK
2000 BRL2,713.04000 HRK
5000 BRL6,782.60000 HRK
10000 BRL13,565.20000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Brazilian Real
1 HRK0.73718 BRL
5 HRK3.68589 BRL
10 HRK7.37178 BRL
20 HRK14.74356 BRL
50 HRK36.85890 BRL
100 HRK73.71780 BRL
250 HRK184.29450 BRL
500 HRK368.58900 BRL
1000 HRK737.17800 BRL
2000 HRK1,474.35600 BRL
5000 HRK3,685.89000 BRL
10000 HRK7,371.78000 BRL