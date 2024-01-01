10 Brazilian reais to Croatian kunas

Convert BRL to HRK at the real exchange rate

10 brl
13.57 hrk

1.000 BRL = 1.357 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:48
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06288.711.4631.6460.97117.757
1 GBP1.17211.245103.9411.7141.9281.13820.806
1 USD0.9410.803183.5031.3771.5490.91416.715
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Croatian Kuna
1 BRL1.35673 HRK
5 BRL6.78365 HRK
10 BRL13.56730 HRK
20 BRL27.13460 HRK
50 BRL67.83650 HRK
100 BRL135.67300 HRK
250 BRL339.18250 HRK
500 BRL678.36500 HRK
1000 BRL1,356.73000 HRK
2000 BRL2,713.46000 HRK
5000 BRL6,783.65000 HRK
10000 BRL13,567.30000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Brazilian Real
1 HRK0.73707 BRL
5 HRK3.68532 BRL
10 HRK7.37065 BRL
20 HRK14.74130 BRL
50 HRK36.85325 BRL
100 HRK73.70650 BRL
250 HRK184.26625 BRL
500 HRK368.53250 BRL
1000 HRK737.06500 BRL
2000 HRK1,474.13000 BRL
5000 HRK3,685.32500 BRL
10000 HRK7,370.65000 BRL