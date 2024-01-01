5 Croatian kunas to Brazilian reais

Convert HRK to BRL at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = R$0.8223 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BRL
1 HRK to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.83620.8362
Low0.80700.7728
Average0.81960.8004
Change1.47%3.23%
View full history

1 HRK to BRL stats

The performance of HRK to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8362 and a 30 day low of 0.8070. This means the 30 day average was 0.8196. The change for HRK to BRL was 1.47.

The performance of HRK to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8362 and a 90 day low of 0.7728. This means the 90 day average was 0.8004. The change for HRK to BRL was 3.23.

Track market ratesView HRK to BRL chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3981.3420.9471.5350.7891.69918.109
1 CAD0.71510.960.6781.0980.5641.21512.953
1 SGD0.7451.04110.7061.1440.5881.26513.489
1 EUR1.0561.4761.41711.6210.8331.79319.115

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Brazilian Real
1 HRK0.82231 BRL
5 HRK4.11153 BRL
10 HRK8.22306 BRL
20 HRK16.44612 BRL
50 HRK41.11530 BRL
100 HRK82.23060 BRL
250 HRK205.57650 BRL
500 HRK411.15300 BRL
1000 HRK822.30600 BRL
2000 HRK1,644.61200 BRL
5000 HRK4,111.53000 BRL
10000 HRK8,223.06000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Croatian Kuna
1 BRL1.21609 HRK
5 BRL6.08045 HRK
10 BRL12.16090 HRK
20 BRL24.32180 HRK
50 BRL60.80450 HRK
100 BRL121.60900 HRK
250 BRL304.02250 HRK
500 BRL608.04500 HRK
1000 BRL1,216.09000 HRK
2000 BRL2,432.18000 HRK
5000 BRL6,080.45000 HRK
10000 BRL12,160.90000 HRK