Bolivian bolivianos to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert BOB to VND at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = ₫3,671 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:52
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

VND
1 BOB to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,677.28003,677.2800
Low3,649.12003,545.3600
Average3,663.73733,610.0484
Change0.50%1.58%
View full history

1 BOB to VND stats

The performance of BOB to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,677.2800 and a 30 day low of 3,649.1200. This means the 30 day average was 3,663.7373. The change for BOB to VND was 0.50.

The performance of BOB to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,677.2800 and a 90 day low of 3,545.3600. This means the 90 day average was 3,610.0484. The change for BOB to VND was 1.58.

Track market ratesView BOB to VND chart

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.396971.5851,725.210.9440.788155.03558.883
1 CAD0.7161696.1021,236.050.6760.565111.07642.187
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7760.0010.0010.160.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.56310.00100.090.034

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Vietnamese Dong
1 BOB3,671.22000 VND
5 BOB18,356.10000 VND
10 BOB36,712.20000 VND
20 BOB73,424.40000 VND
50 BOB183,561.00000 VND
100 BOB367,122.00000 VND
250 BOB917,805.00000 VND
500 BOB1,835,610.00000 VND
1000 BOB3,671,220.00000 VND
2000 BOB7,342,440.00000 VND
5000 BOB18,356,100.00000 VND
10000 BOB36,712,200.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bolivian Boliviano
1000 VND0.27239 BOB
2000 VND0.54478 BOB
5000 VND1.36195 BOB
10000 VND2.72389 BOB
20000 VND5.44778 BOB
50000 VND13.61945 BOB
100000 VND27.23890 BOB
200000 VND54.47780 BOB
500000 VND136.19450 BOB
1000000 VND272.38900 BOB
2000000 VND544.77800 BOB
5000000 VND1,361.94500 BOB