Bolivian boliviano to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Vietnamese dongs is currently 3,671.220 today, reflecting a 0.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.082% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 3,683.370 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 3,661.670 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.545% decrease in value.