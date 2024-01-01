5,000 Bolivian bolivianos to Pakistani rupees

Convert BOB to PKR at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = ₨40.15 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:55
BOB to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

PKR
1 BOB to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High40.303140.5050
Low40.112040.0326
Average40.182840.2479
Change-0.06%-0.66%
1 BOB to PKR stats

The performance of BOB to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 40.3031 and a 30 day low of 40.1120. This means the 30 day average was 40.1828. The change for BOB to PKR was -0.06.

The performance of BOB to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 40.5050 and a 90 day low of 40.0326. This means the 90 day average was 40.2479. The change for BOB to PKR was -0.66.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Pakistani Rupee
1 BOB40.14710 PKR
5 BOB200.73550 PKR
10 BOB401.47100 PKR
20 BOB802.94200 PKR
50 BOB2,007.35500 PKR
100 BOB4,014.71000 PKR
250 BOB10,036.77500 PKR
500 BOB20,073.55000 PKR
1000 BOB40,147.10000 PKR
2000 BOB80,294.20000 PKR
5000 BOB200,735.50000 PKR
10000 BOB401,471.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bolivian Boliviano
1 PKR0.02491 BOB
5 PKR0.12454 BOB
10 PKR0.24908 BOB
20 PKR0.49817 BOB
50 PKR1.24542 BOB
100 PKR2.49084 BOB
250 PKR6.22710 BOB
500 PKR12.45420 BOB
1000 PKR24.90840 BOB
2000 PKR49.81680 BOB
5000 PKR124.54200 BOB
10000 PKR249.08400 BOB