5 Pakistani rupees to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert PKR to BOB at the real exchange rate

5 pkr
0.12 bob

1.000 PKR = 0.02488 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.7451.4651.6550.9717.893
1 GBP1.17111.244103.9381.7161.9391.13620.956
1 USD0.9410.804183.5481.381.5580.91316.845
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bolivian Boliviano
1 PKR0.02488 BOB
5 PKR0.12439 BOB
10 PKR0.24877 BOB
20 PKR0.49754 BOB
50 PKR1.24385 BOB
100 PKR2.48770 BOB
250 PKR6.21925 BOB
500 PKR12.43850 BOB
1000 PKR24.87700 BOB
2000 PKR49.75400 BOB
5000 PKR124.38500 BOB
10000 PKR248.77000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Pakistani Rupee
1 BOB40.19770 PKR
5 BOB200.98850 PKR
10 BOB401.97700 PKR
20 BOB803.95400 PKR
50 BOB2,009.88500 PKR
100 BOB4,019.77000 PKR
250 BOB10,049.42500 PKR
500 BOB20,098.85000 PKR
1000 BOB40,197.70000 PKR
2000 BOB80,395.40000 PKR
5000 BOB200,988.50000 PKR
10000 BOB401,977.00000 PKR