Bolivian boliviano to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Pakistani rupees is currently 40.147 today, reflecting a -0.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.192% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 40.391 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 40.075 on 17-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.541% decrease in value.