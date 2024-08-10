Bolivian boliviano to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Pakistani rupees is currently 40.274 today, reflecting a -0.253% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.433% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 40.481 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 40.186 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-08-2024, with a -0.651% decrease in value.