50 Bolivian bolivianos to British pounds sterling

Convert BOB to GBP at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = £0.1139 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:55
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GBP
1 BOB to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11440.1144
Low0.11100.1075
Average0.11230.1107
Change2.36%3.12%
View full history

1 BOB to GBP stats

The performance of BOB to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1144 and a 30 day low of 0.1110. This means the 30 day average was 0.1123. The change for BOB to GBP was 2.36.

The performance of BOB to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1144 and a 90 day low of 0.1075. This means the 90 day average was 0.1107. The change for BOB to GBP was 3.12.

Track market ratesView BOB to GBP chart

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.397971.5851,725.210.9440.789154.97558.898
1 CAD0.7161695.6541,235.250.6760.565110.96242.171
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7760.0010.0010.160.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.56310.00100.090.034

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / British Pound Sterling
1 BOB0.11395 GBP
5 BOB0.56974 GBP
10 BOB1.13948 GBP
20 BOB2.27896 GBP
50 BOB5.69740 GBP
100 BOB11.39480 GBP
250 BOB28.48700 GBP
500 BOB56.97400 GBP
1000 BOB113.94800 GBP
2000 BOB227.89600 GBP
5000 BOB569.74000 GBP
10000 BOB1,139.48000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bolivian Boliviano
1 GBP8.77592 BOB
5 GBP43.87960 BOB
10 GBP87.75920 BOB
20 GBP175.51840 BOB
50 GBP438.79600 BOB
100 GBP877.59200 BOB
250 GBP2,193.98000 BOB
500 GBP4,387.96000 BOB
1000 GBP8,775.92000 BOB
2000 GBP17,551.84000 BOB
5000 GBP43,879.60000 BOB
10000 GBP87,759.20000 BOB