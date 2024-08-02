5 British pounds sterling to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert GBP to BOB at the real exchange rate

5 gbp
44.15 bob

£1.000 GBP = Bs8.829 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GBP to BOB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 GBP to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.98968.9896
Low8.79018.6424
Average8.89058.8059
Change0.17%2.09%
View full history

1 GBP to BOB stats

The performance of GBP to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.9896 and a 30 day low of 8.7901. This means the 30 day average was 8.8905. The change for GBP to BOB was 0.17.

The performance of GBP to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.9896 and a 90 day low of 8.6424. This means the 90 day average was 8.8059. The change for GBP to BOB was 2.09.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bolivian Boliviano
1 GBP8.82905 BOB
5 GBP44.14525 BOB
10 GBP88.29050 BOB
20 GBP176.58100 BOB
50 GBP441.45250 BOB
100 GBP882.90500 BOB
250 GBP2,207.26250 BOB
500 GBP4,414.52500 BOB
1000 GBP8,829.05000 BOB
2000 GBP17,658.10000 BOB
5000 GBP44,145.25000 BOB
10000 GBP88,290.50000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / British Pound Sterling
1 BOB0.11326 GBP
5 BOB0.56632 GBP
10 BOB1.13263 GBP
20 BOB2.26526 GBP
50 BOB5.66315 GBP
100 BOB11.32630 GBP
250 BOB28.31575 GBP
500 BOB56.63150 GBP
1000 BOB113.26300 GBP
2000 BOB226.52600 GBP
5000 BOB566.31500 GBP
10000 BOB1,132.63000 GBP