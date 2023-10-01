1 thousand Australian dollars to Nepalese rupees

Convert AUD to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
85,481.90 npr

1.00000 AUD = 85.48190 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:30 UTC
AUD to NPR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 NPR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
1 AUD85.48190 NPR
5 AUD427.40950 NPR
10 AUD854.81900 NPR
20 AUD1709.63800 NPR
50 AUD4274.09500 NPR
100 AUD8548.19000 NPR
250 AUD21370.47500 NPR
500 AUD42740.95000 NPR
1000 AUD85481.90000 NPR
2000 AUD170963.80000 NPR
5000 AUD427409.50000 NPR
10000 AUD854819.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 NPR0.01170 AUD
5 NPR0.05849 AUD
10 NPR0.11698 AUD
20 NPR0.23397 AUD
50 NPR0.58492 AUD
100 NPR1.16984 AUD
250 NPR2.92460 AUD
500 NPR5.84920 AUD
1000 NPR11.69840 AUD
2000 NPR23.39680 AUD
5000 NPR58.49200 AUD
10000 NPR116.98400 AUD