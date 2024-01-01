50 Nepalese rupees to Australian dollars

Convert NPR to AUD at the real exchange rate

50 npr
0.57 aud

₨1.000 NPR = A$0.01146 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01150.0115
Low0.01100.0110
Average0.01120.0113
Change3.33%1.41%
1 NPR to AUD stats

The performance of NPR to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0115 and a 30 day low of 0.0110. This means the 30 day average was 0.0112. The change for NPR to AUD was 3.33.

The performance of NPR to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0115 and a 90 day low of 0.0110. This means the 90 day average was 0.0113. The change for NPR to AUD was 1.41.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 NPR0.01146 AUD
5 NPR0.05730 AUD
10 NPR0.11461 AUD
20 NPR0.22922 AUD
50 NPR0.57304 AUD
100 NPR1.14608 AUD
250 NPR2.86520 AUD
500 NPR5.73040 AUD
1000 NPR11.46080 AUD
2000 NPR22.92160 AUD
5000 NPR57.30400 AUD
10000 NPR114.60800 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
1 AUD87.25410 NPR
5 AUD436.27050 NPR
10 AUD872.54100 NPR
20 AUD1,745.08200 NPR
50 AUD4,362.70500 NPR
100 AUD8,725.41000 NPR
250 AUD21,813.52500 NPR
500 AUD43,627.05000 NPR
1000 AUD87,254.10000 NPR
2000 AUD174,508.20000 NPR
5000 AUD436,270.50000 NPR
10000 AUD872,541.00000 NPR