1 thousand Armenian drams to Moroccan dirhams

Convert AMD to MAD at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
26.39 mad

1.00000 AMD = 0.02639 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:22 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AMD to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866251.0533587.60871.43441.647150.9634518.4545
1GBP1.154411.2161101.1451.656021.901641.1122121.3058
1USD0.94940.822301183.17151.361751.563720.914717.5198
1INR0.01141440.009886810.012023310.01637280.01880120.01099780.210647

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Moroccan Dirham
1 AMD0.02639 MAD
5 AMD0.13195 MAD
10 AMD0.26390 MAD
20 AMD0.52780 MAD
50 AMD1.31951 MAD
100 AMD2.63902 MAD
250 AMD6.59755 MAD
500 AMD13.19510 MAD
1000 AMD26.39020 MAD
2000 AMD52.78040 MAD
5000 AMD131.95100 MAD
10000 AMD263.90200 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Armenian Dram
1 MAD37.89280 AMD
5 MAD189.46400 AMD
10 MAD378.92800 AMD
20 MAD757.85600 AMD
50 MAD1894.64000 AMD
100 MAD3789.28000 AMD
250 MAD9473.20000 AMD
500 MAD18946.40000 AMD
1000 MAD37892.80000 AMD
2000 MAD75785.60000 AMD
5000 MAD189464.00000 AMD
10000 MAD378928.00000 AMD