10 Moroccan dirhams to Armenian drams
Convert MAD to AMD at the real exchange rate
MAD to AMD conversion chart
1 MAD = 38.90630 AMD
0
|1 MAD to AMD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|39.5492
|40.2834
|Low
|38.7366
|38.7366
|Average
|39.1331
|39.5235
|Change
|-0.57%
|-3.15%
|View full history
1 MAD to AMD stats
The performance of MAD to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 39.5492 and a 30 day low of 38.7366. This means the 30 day average was 39.1331. The change for MAD to AMD was -0.57.
The performance of MAD to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 40.2834 and a 90 day low of 38.7366. This means the 90 day average was 39.5235. The change for MAD to AMD was -3.15.
|Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Armenian Dram
|1 MAD
|38.90630 AMD
|5 MAD
|194.53150 AMD
|10 MAD
|389.06300 AMD
|20 MAD
|778.12600 AMD
|50 MAD
|1,945.31500 AMD
|100 MAD
|3,890.63000 AMD
|250 MAD
|9,726.57500 AMD
|500 MAD
|19,453.15000 AMD
|1000 MAD
|38,906.30000 AMD
|2000 MAD
|77,812.60000 AMD
|5000 MAD
|194,531.50000 AMD
|10000 MAD
|389,063.00000 AMD