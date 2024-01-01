10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Armenian drams

Convert MAD to AMD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ֏38.91 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31
MAD to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AMD
1 MAD to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High39.549240.2834
Low38.736638.7366
Average39.133139.5234
Change-0.58%-3.15%
1 MAD to AMD stats

The performance of MAD to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 39.5492 and a 30 day low of 38.7366. This means the 30 day average was 39.1331. The change for MAD to AMD was -0.58.

The performance of MAD to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 40.2834 and a 90 day low of 38.7366. This means the 90 day average was 39.5234. The change for MAD to AMD was -3.15.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1623.1070.7910.951.3991.541.34418.127
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.9511.2011.771.9471.722.922
1 EUR1.053655.9450.83211.4731.6211.41519.082

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Armenian Dram
1 MAD38.90630 AMD
5 MAD194.53150 AMD
10 MAD389.06300 AMD
20 MAD778.12600 AMD
50 MAD1,945.31500 AMD
100 MAD3,890.63000 AMD
250 MAD9,726.57500 AMD
500 MAD19,453.15000 AMD
1000 MAD38,906.30000 AMD
2000 MAD77,812.60000 AMD
5000 MAD194,531.50000 AMD
10000 MAD389,063.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Moroccan Dirham
1 AMD0.02570 MAD
5 AMD0.12851 MAD
10 AMD0.25703 MAD
20 AMD0.51406 MAD
50 AMD1.28514 MAD
100 AMD2.57028 MAD
250 AMD6.42570 MAD
500 AMD12.85140 MAD
1000 AMD25.70280 MAD
2000 AMD51.40560 MAD
5000 AMD128.51400 MAD
10000 AMD257.02800 MAD