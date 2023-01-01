250 Armenian drams to Comorian francs

Convert AMD to KMF at the real exchange rate

250 amd
298 kmf

1.00000 AMD = 1.19383 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:10 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AMD to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 KMF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.05387.57161.433241.646730.963518.4518
1GBP1.1544711.2157101.1021.654691.901171.1123321.3028
1USD0.949650.822571183.16391.36111.563840.91517.5231
1INR0.01141920.009890970.012024510.01636650.01880440.01100240.210706

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Comorian Franc
1 AMD1.19383 KMF
5 AMD5.96915 KMF
10 AMD11.93830 KMF
20 AMD23.87660 KMF
50 AMD59.69150 KMF
100 AMD119.38300 KMF
250 AMD298.45750 KMF
500 AMD596.91500 KMF
1000 AMD1193.83000 KMF
2000 AMD2387.66000 KMF
5000 AMD5969.15000 KMF
10000 AMD11938.30000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Armenian Dram
1 KMF0.83764 AMD
5 KMF4.18819 AMD
10 KMF8.37638 AMD
20 KMF16.75276 AMD
50 KMF41.88190 AMD
100 KMF83.76380 AMD
250 KMF209.40950 AMD
500 KMF418.81900 AMD
1000 KMF837.63800 AMD
2000 KMF1675.27600 AMD
5000 KMF4188.19000 AMD
10000 KMF8376.38000 AMD