1.00000 AMD = 0.00684 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:40 UTC
AMD to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Georgian Lari
1 AMD0.00684 GEL
5 AMD0.03418 GEL
10 AMD0.06837 GEL
20 AMD0.13673 GEL
50 AMD0.34183 GEL
100 AMD0.68365 GEL
250 AMD1.70913 GEL
500 AMD3.41825 GEL
1000 AMD6.83651 GEL
2000 AMD13.67302 GEL
5000 AMD34.18255 GEL
10000 AMD68.36510 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Armenian Dram
1 GEL146.27300 AMD
5 GEL731.36500 AMD
10 GEL1462.73000 AMD
20 GEL2925.46000 AMD
50 GEL7313.65000 AMD
100 GEL14627.30000 AMD
250 GEL36568.25000 AMD
500 GEL73136.50000 AMD
1000 GEL146273.00000 AMD
2000 GEL292546.00000 AMD
5000 GEL731365.00000 AMD
10000 GEL1462730.00000 AMD