2,000 gel
303,664 amd

1.00000 GEL = 151.83200 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:11 UTC
GEL to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 AMD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Armenian Dram
1 GEL151.83200 AMD
5 GEL759.16000 AMD
10 GEL1518.32000 AMD
20 GEL3036.64000 AMD
50 GEL7591.60000 AMD
100 GEL15183.20000 AMD
250 GEL37958.00000 AMD
500 GEL75916.00000 AMD
1000 GEL151832.00000 AMD
2000 GEL303664.00000 AMD
5000 GEL759160.00000 AMD
10000 GEL1518320.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Georgian Lari
1 AMD0.00659 GEL
5 AMD0.03293 GEL
10 AMD0.06586 GEL
20 AMD0.13172 GEL
50 AMD0.32931 GEL
100 AMD0.65862 GEL
250 AMD1.64656 GEL
500 AMD3.29312 GEL
1000 AMD6.58623 GEL
2000 AMD13.17246 GEL
5000 AMD32.93115 GEL
10000 AMD65.86230 GEL