10 thousand Armenian drams to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert AMD to BTN at the real exchange rate

10000 amd
2126.36 btn

1.00000 AMD = 0.21264 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:11 UTC
AMD to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 BTN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.0534587.59891.43381.647050.9628518.4293
1GBP1.1536711.21535101.0621.654151.900171.1108121.2616
1USD0.94930.822808183.15431.361051.563480.91417.4942
1INR0.01141570.009894960.012025810.01636780.01880210.01099160.210382

How to convert Armenian drams to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 AMD0.21264 BTN
5 AMD1.06318 BTN
10 AMD2.12636 BTN
20 AMD4.25272 BTN
50 AMD10.63180 BTN
100 AMD21.26360 BTN
250 AMD53.15900 BTN
500 AMD106.31800 BTN
1000 AMD212.63600 BTN
2000 AMD425.27200 BTN
5000 AMD1063.18000 BTN
10000 AMD2126.36000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Armenian Dram
1 BTN4.70287 AMD
5 BTN23.51435 AMD
10 BTN47.02870 AMD
20 BTN94.05740 AMD
50 BTN235.14350 AMD
100 BTN470.28700 AMD
250 BTN1175.71750 AMD
500 BTN2351.43500 AMD
1000 BTN4702.87000 AMD
2000 BTN9405.74000 AMD
5000 BTN23514.35000 AMD
10000 BTN47028.70000 AMD