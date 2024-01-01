20 Bhutanese ngultrums to Armenian drams

Convert BTN to AMD at the real exchange rate

20 btn
93.96 amd

1.000 BTN = 4.698 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7421.4651.6490.9717.758
1 GBP1.17111.244103.9011.7151.9311.13620.792
1 USD0.9410.804183.5181.3791.5520.91316.713
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Armenian Dram
1 BTN4.69800 AMD
5 BTN23.49000 AMD
10 BTN46.98000 AMD
20 BTN93.96000 AMD
50 BTN234.90000 AMD
100 BTN469.80000 AMD
250 BTN1,174.50000 AMD
500 BTN2,349.00000 AMD
1000 BTN4,698.00000 AMD
2000 BTN9,396.00000 AMD
5000 BTN23,490.00000 AMD
10000 BTN46,980.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 AMD0.21286 BTN
5 AMD1.06429 BTN
10 AMD2.12857 BTN
20 AMD4.25714 BTN
50 AMD10.64285 BTN
100 AMD21.28570 BTN
250 AMD53.21425 BTN
500 AMD106.42850 BTN
1000 AMD212.85700 BTN
2000 AMD425.71400 BTN
5000 AMD1,064.28500 BTN
10000 AMD2,128.57000 BTN