1 United Arab Emirates dirham to Bulgarian levs

Convert AED to BGN at the real exchange rate

1 aed
0.50 bgn

1.00000 AED = 0.50370 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:46 UTC
AED to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.05787.88961.435671.64950.9678518.4062
1GBP1.1531411.2189101.3521.655571.902151.1160621.2254
1USD0.94610.820412183.151.358251.560550.9156517.4136
1INR0.01137790.009866650.012026510.01633490.01876790.0110120.209424

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bulgarian Lev
1 AED0.50370 BGN
5 AED2.51848 BGN
10 AED5.03696 BGN
20 AED10.07392 BGN
50 AED25.18480 BGN
100 AED50.36960 BGN
250 AED125.92400 BGN
500 AED251.84800 BGN
1000 AED503.69600 BGN
2000 AED1007.39200 BGN
5000 AED2518.48000 BGN
10000 AED5036.96000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BGN1.98533 AED
5 BGN9.92665 AED
10 BGN19.85330 AED
20 BGN39.70660 AED
50 BGN99.26650 AED
100 BGN198.53300 AED
250 BGN496.33250 AED
500 BGN992.66500 AED
1000 BGN1985.33000 AED
2000 BGN3970.66000 AED
5000 BGN9926.65000 AED
10000 BGN19853.30000 AED