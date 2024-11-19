5 Bulgarian levs to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert BGN to AED at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = د.إ1.986 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:14
BGN to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AED
1 BGN to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.05242.1016
Low1.97711.9771
Average2.01822.0576
Change-2.67%-5.18%
1 BGN to AED stats

The performance of BGN to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0524 and a 30 day low of 1.9771. This means the 30 day average was 2.0182. The change for BGN to AED was -2.67.

The performance of BGN to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1016 and a 90 day low of 1.9771. This means the 90 day average was 2.0576. The change for BGN to AED was -5.18.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BGN1.98592 AED
5 BGN9.92960 AED
10 BGN19.85920 AED
20 BGN39.71840 AED
50 BGN99.29600 AED
100 BGN198.59200 AED
250 BGN496.48000 AED
500 BGN992.96000 AED
1000 BGN1,985.92000 AED
2000 BGN3,971.84000 AED
5000 BGN9,929.60000 AED
10000 BGN19,859.20000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bulgarian Lev
1 AED0.50355 BGN
5 AED2.51773 BGN
10 AED5.03546 BGN
20 AED10.07092 BGN
50 AED25.17730 BGN
100 AED50.35460 BGN
250 AED125.88650 BGN
500 AED251.77300 BGN
1000 AED503.54600 BGN
2000 AED1,007.09200 BGN
5000 AED2,517.73000 BGN
10000 AED5,035.46000 BGN