50 Bulgarian levs to United Arab Emirates dirhams
Convert BGN to AED at the real exchange rate
BGN to AED conversion chart
1 BGN = 1.98592 AED
|1 BGN to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.0524
|2.1016
|Low
|1.9771
|1.9771
|Average
|2.0182
|2.0576
|Change
|-2.67%
|-5.18%
1 BGN to AED stats
The performance of BGN to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0524 and a 30 day low of 1.9771. This means the 30 day average was 2.0182. The change for BGN to AED was -2.67.
The performance of BGN to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1016 and a 90 day low of 1.9771. This means the 90 day average was 2.0576. The change for BGN to AED was -5.18.
How to convert Bulgarian levs to United Arab Emirates dirhams
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 BGN
|1.98592 AED
|5 BGN
|9.92960 AED
|10 BGN
|19.85920 AED
|20 BGN
|39.71840 AED
|50 BGN
|99.29600 AED
|100 BGN
|198.59200 AED
|250 BGN
|496.48000 AED
|500 BGN
|992.96000 AED
|1000 BGN
|1,985.92000 AED
|2000 BGN
|3,971.84000 AED
|5000 BGN
|9,929.60000 AED
|10000 BGN
|19,859.20000 AED