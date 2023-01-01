10 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Tunisian dinars

Convert TZS to TND at the real exchange rate

10000 tzs
12.368 tnd

1.00000 TZS = 0.00124 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Tunisian Dinar
1 TZS0.00124 TND
5 TZS0.00618 TND
10 TZS0.01237 TND
20 TZS0.02474 TND
50 TZS0.06184 TND
100 TZS0.12368 TND
250 TZS0.30921 TND
500 TZS0.61842 TND
1000 TZS1.23684 TND
2000 TZS2.47368 TND
5000 TZS6.18420 TND
10000 TZS12.36840 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 TND808.51300 TZS
5 TND4042.56500 TZS
10 TND8085.13000 TZS
20 TND16170.26000 TZS
50 TND40425.65000 TZS
100 TND80851.30000 TZS
250 TND202128.25000 TZS
500 TND404256.50000 TZS
1000 TND808513.00000 TZS
2000 TND1617026.00000 TZS
5000 TND4042565.00000 TZS
10000 TND8085130.00000 TZS