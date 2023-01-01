500 Tanzanian shillings to Saudi riyals

Convert TZS to SAR at the real exchange rate

500 tzs
0.75 sar

1.00000 TZS = 0.00149 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Saudi Riyal
1 TZS0.00149 SAR
5 TZS0.00746 SAR
10 TZS0.01492 SAR
20 TZS0.02983 SAR
50 TZS0.07458 SAR
100 TZS0.14916 SAR
250 TZS0.37289 SAR
500 TZS0.74579 SAR
1000 TZS1.49157 SAR
2000 TZS2.98314 SAR
5000 TZS7.45785 SAR
10000 TZS14.91570 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SAR670.43400 TZS
5 SAR3352.17000 TZS
10 SAR6704.34000 TZS
20 SAR13408.68000 TZS
50 SAR33521.70000 TZS
100 SAR67043.40000 TZS
250 SAR167608.50000 TZS
500 SAR335217.00000 TZS
1000 SAR670434.00000 TZS
2000 SAR1340868.00000 TZS
5000 SAR3352170.00000 TZS
10000 SAR6704340.00000 TZS