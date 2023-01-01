5000 Tanzanian shillings to Rwandan francs

Convert TZS to RWF at the real exchange rate

5000 tzs
2473 rwf

1.00000 TZS = 0.49467 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Rwandan Franc
1 TZS0.49467 RWF
5 TZS2.47336 RWF
10 TZS4.94672 RWF
20 TZS9.89344 RWF
50 TZS24.73360 RWF
100 TZS49.46720 RWF
250 TZS123.66800 RWF
500 TZS247.33600 RWF
1000 TZS494.67200 RWF
2000 TZS989.34400 RWF
5000 TZS2473.36000 RWF
10000 TZS4946.72000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 RWF2.02154 TZS
5 RWF10.10770 TZS
10 RWF20.21540 TZS
20 RWF40.43080 TZS
50 RWF101.07700 TZS
100 RWF202.15400 TZS
250 RWF505.38500 TZS
500 RWF1010.77000 TZS
1000 RWF2021.54000 TZS
2000 RWF4043.08000 TZS
5000 RWF10107.70000 TZS
10000 RWF20215.40000 TZS