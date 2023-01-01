250 Tanzanian shillings to Norwegian kroner

Convert TZS to NOK at the real exchange rate

250 tzs
1.06 nok

1.00000 TZS = 0.00424 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.333451.34971.498020.78678218.637583.2650.91875
1 SGD0.74993411.012191.123410.59003513.976962.44330.689025
1 CAD0.7409050.9879611.109890.58293113.808661.69150.680729
1 AUD0.667550.8901450.90099210.52521612.441555.58360.613331

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Norwegian Krone
1 TZS0.00424 NOK
5 TZS0.02122 NOK
10 TZS0.04244 NOK
20 TZS0.08488 NOK
50 TZS0.21220 NOK
100 TZS0.42441 NOK
250 TZS1.06102 NOK
500 TZS2.12205 NOK
1000 TZS4.24410 NOK
2000 TZS8.48820 NOK
5000 TZS21.22050 NOK
10000 TZS42.44100 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Tanzanian Shilling
1 NOK235.62100 TZS
5 NOK1178.10500 TZS
10 NOK2356.21000 TZS
20 NOK4712.42000 TZS
50 NOK11781.05000 TZS
100 NOK23562.10000 TZS
250 NOK58905.25000 TZS
500 NOK117810.50000 TZS
1000 NOK235621.00000 TZS
2000 NOK471242.00000 TZS
5000 NOK1178105.00000 TZS
10000 NOK2356210.00000 TZS