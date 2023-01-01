1 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Rwandan francs

Convert TWD to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
39,716 rwf

1.00000 TWD = 39.71590 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Rwandan Franc
1 TWD39.71590 RWF
5 TWD198.57950 RWF
10 TWD397.15900 RWF
20 TWD794.31800 RWF
50 TWD1985.79500 RWF
100 TWD3971.59000 RWF
250 TWD9928.97500 RWF
500 TWD19857.95000 RWF
1000 TWD39715.90000 RWF
2000 TWD79431.80000 RWF
5000 TWD198579.50000 RWF
10000 TWD397159.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / New Taiwan Dollar
1 RWF0.02518 TWD
5 RWF0.12589 TWD
10 RWF0.25179 TWD
20 RWF0.50358 TWD
50 RWF1.25894 TWD
100 RWF2.51788 TWD
250 RWF6.29470 TWD
500 RWF12.58940 TWD
1000 RWF25.17880 TWD
2000 RWF50.35760 TWD
5000 RWF125.89400 TWD
10000 RWF251.78800 TWD