5 New Taiwan dollars to Aruban florins

Convert TWD to AWG at the real exchange rate

5 twd
0.29 awg

1.00000 TWD = 0.05778 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 TWD0.05778 AWG
5 TWD0.28891 AWG
10 TWD0.57781 AWG
20 TWD1.15563 AWG
50 TWD2.88906 AWG
100 TWD5.77813 AWG
250 TWD14.44533 AWG
500 TWD28.89065 AWG
1000 TWD57.78130 AWG
2000 TWD115.56260 AWG
5000 TWD288.90650 AWG
10000 TWD577.81300 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / New Taiwan Dollar
1 AWG17.30660 TWD
5 AWG86.53300 TWD
10 AWG173.06600 TWD
20 AWG346.13200 TWD
50 AWG865.33000 TWD
100 AWG1730.66000 TWD
250 AWG4326.65000 TWD
500 AWG8653.30000 TWD
1000 AWG17306.60000 TWD
2000 AWG34613.20000 TWD
5000 AWG86533.00000 TWD
10000 AWG173066.00000 TWD