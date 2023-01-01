500 New Taiwan dollars to Angolan kwanzas

Convert TWD to AOA at the real exchange rate

500 twd
13465.55 aoa

1.00000 TWD = 26.93110 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 TWD26.93110 AOA
5 TWD134.65550 AOA
10 TWD269.31100 AOA
20 TWD538.62200 AOA
50 TWD1346.55500 AOA
100 TWD2693.11000 AOA
250 TWD6732.77500 AOA
500 TWD13465.55000 AOA
1000 TWD26931.10000 AOA
2000 TWD53862.20000 AOA
5000 TWD134655.50000 AOA
10000 TWD269311.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / New Taiwan Dollar
1 AOA0.03713 TWD
5 AOA0.18566 TWD
10 AOA0.37132 TWD
20 AOA0.74264 TWD
50 AOA1.85660 TWD
100 AOA3.71319 TWD
250 AOA9.28298 TWD
500 AOA18.56595 TWD
1000 AOA37.13190 TWD
2000 AOA74.26380 TWD
5000 AOA185.65950 TWD
10000 AOA371.31900 TWD