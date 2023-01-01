100 Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Fijian dollars

Convert TTD to FJD at the real exchange rate

100 ttd
32.77 fjd

1.00000 TTD = 0.32774 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.349783.2650.78678218.63751.498020.918751.33345
1 CAD0.740905161.69150.58293113.80861.109890.6807290.98796
1 INR0.01200980.016209710.009449130.2238340.01799090.01103440.0160145
1 GBP1.2711.71547105.83123.68831.903981.167541.69481

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollars

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 TTD0.32774 FJD
5 TTD1.63872 FJD
10 TTD3.27744 FJD
20 TTD6.55488 FJD
50 TTD16.38720 FJD
100 TTD32.77440 FJD
250 TTD81.93600 FJD
500 TTD163.87200 FJD
1000 TTD327.74400 FJD
2000 TTD655.48800 FJD
5000 TTD1638.72000 FJD
10000 TTD3277.44000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 FJD3.05117 TTD
5 FJD15.25585 TTD
10 FJD30.51170 TTD
20 FJD61.02340 TTD
50 FJD152.55850 TTD
100 FJD305.11700 TTD
250 FJD762.79250 TTD
500 FJD1525.58500 TTD
1000 FJD3051.17000 TTD
2000 FJD6102.34000 TTD
5000 FJD15255.85000 TTD
10000 FJD30511.70000 TTD