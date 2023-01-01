2000 Turkish liras to Saudi riyals

Convert TRY to SAR at the real exchange rate

2000 try
259.55 sar

1.00000 TRY = 0.12978 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Saudi Riyal
1 TRY0.12978 SAR
5 TRY0.64887 SAR
10 TRY1.29775 SAR
20 TRY2.59550 SAR
50 TRY6.48875 SAR
100 TRY12.97750 SAR
250 TRY32.44375 SAR
500 TRY64.88750 SAR
1000 TRY129.77500 SAR
2000 TRY259.55000 SAR
5000 TRY648.87500 SAR
10000 TRY1297.75000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Turkish Lira
1 SAR7.70565 TRY
5 SAR38.52825 TRY
10 SAR77.05650 TRY
20 SAR154.11300 TRY
50 SAR385.28250 TRY
100 SAR770.56500 TRY
250 SAR1926.41250 TRY
500 SAR3852.82500 TRY
1000 SAR7705.65000 TRY
2000 SAR15411.30000 TRY
5000 SAR38528.25000 TRY
10000 SAR77056.50000 TRY