1 thousand Turkish liras to Omani rials

Convert TRY to OMR at the real exchange rate

1000 try
13.319 omr

1.00000 TRY = 0.01332 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Turkish liras to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Omani Rial
1 TRY0.01332 OMR
5 TRY0.06659 OMR
10 TRY0.13319 OMR
20 TRY0.26638 OMR
50 TRY0.66595 OMR
100 TRY1.33189 OMR
250 TRY3.32972 OMR
500 TRY6.65945 OMR
1000 TRY13.31890 OMR
2000 TRY26.63780 OMR
5000 TRY66.59450 OMR
10000 TRY133.18900 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Turkish Lira
1 OMR75.08100 TRY
5 OMR375.40500 TRY
10 OMR750.81000 TRY
20 OMR1501.62000 TRY
50 OMR3754.05000 TRY
100 OMR7508.10000 TRY
250 OMR18770.25000 TRY
500 OMR37540.50000 TRY
1000 OMR75081.00000 TRY
2000 OMR150162.00000 TRY
5000 OMR375405.00000 TRY
10000 OMR750810.00000 TRY