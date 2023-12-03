1 thousand Turkish liras to Norwegian kroner

Convert TRY to NOK at the real exchange rate

1000 try
369.26 nok

1.00000 TRY = 0.36926 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Turkish liras to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Norwegian Krone
1 TRY0.36926 NOK
5 TRY1.84630 NOK
10 TRY3.69260 NOK
20 TRY7.38520 NOK
50 TRY18.46300 NOK
100 TRY36.92600 NOK
250 TRY92.31500 NOK
500 TRY184.63000 NOK
1000 TRY369.26000 NOK
2000 TRY738.52000 NOK
5000 TRY1846.30000 NOK
10000 TRY3692.60000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Turkish Lira
1 NOK2.70812 TRY
5 NOK13.54060 TRY
10 NOK27.08120 TRY
20 NOK54.16240 TRY
50 NOK135.40600 TRY
100 NOK270.81200 TRY
250 NOK677.03000 TRY
500 NOK1354.06000 TRY
1000 NOK2708.12000 TRY
2000 NOK5416.24000 TRY
5000 NOK13540.60000 TRY
10000 NOK27081.20000 TRY