10 thousand Turkish liras to Laotian kips

Convert TRY to LAK at the real exchange rate

10,000 try
7,160,820 lak

1.00000 TRY = 716.08200 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.918750.786782285.12583.2651.34973.672430.9
1 EUR1.088410.8565310.3390.62561.469013.9970433.6316
1 GBP1.2711.167541362.394105.831.715474.6676239.2739
1 PKR0.003507230.003222380.0027594310.292030.004733710.012880.108374

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Laotian Kip
1 TRY716.08200 LAK
5 TRY3580.41000 LAK
10 TRY7160.82000 LAK
20 TRY14321.64000 LAK
50 TRY35804.10000 LAK
100 TRY71608.20000 LAK
250 TRY179020.50000 LAK
500 TRY358041.00000 LAK
1000 TRY716082.00000 LAK
2000 TRY1432164.00000 LAK
5000 TRY3580410.00000 LAK
10000 TRY7160820.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Turkish Lira
1 LAK0.00140 TRY
5 LAK0.00698 TRY
10 LAK0.01396 TRY
20 LAK0.02793 TRY
50 LAK0.06982 TRY
100 LAK0.13965 TRY
250 LAK0.34912 TRY
500 LAK0.69825 TRY
1000 LAK1.39649 TRY
2000 LAK2.79298 TRY
5000 LAK6.98245 TRY
10000 LAK13.96490 TRY