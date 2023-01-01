10 Tunisian dinars to Jordanian dinars

Convert TND to JOD at the real exchange rate

10 tnd
2.281 jod

1.00000 TND = 0.22810 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Jordanian Dinar
1 TND0.22810 JOD
5 TND1.14051 JOD
10 TND2.28103 JOD
20 TND4.56206 JOD
50 TND11.40515 JOD
100 TND22.81030 JOD
250 TND57.02575 JOD
500 TND114.05150 JOD
1000 TND228.10300 JOD
2000 TND456.20600 JOD
5000 TND1140.51500 JOD
10000 TND2281.03000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Tunisian Dinar
1 JOD4.38398 TND
5 JOD21.91990 TND
10 JOD43.83980 TND
20 JOD87.67960 TND
50 JOD219.19900 TND
100 JOD438.39800 TND
250 JOD1095.99500 TND
500 JOD2191.99000 TND
1000 JOD4383.98000 TND
2000 JOD8767.96000 TND
5000 JOD21919.90000 TND
10000 JOD43839.80000 TND