5000 Turkmenistani manats to Ugandan shillings

Convert TMT to UGX at the real exchange rate

5,000 tmt
5,462,500 ugx

1.00000 TMT = 1092.50000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manats

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Ugandan Shilling
1 TMT1092.50000 UGX
5 TMT5462.50000 UGX
10 TMT10925.00000 UGX
20 TMT21850.00000 UGX
50 TMT54625.00000 UGX
100 TMT109250.00000 UGX
250 TMT273125.00000 UGX
500 TMT546250.00000 UGX
1000 TMT1092500.00000 UGX
2000 TMT2185000.00000 UGX
5000 TMT5462500.00000 UGX
10000 TMT10925000.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Turkmenistani Manat
1 UGX0.00092 TMT
5 UGX0.00458 TMT
10 UGX0.00915 TMT
20 UGX0.01831 TMT
50 UGX0.04577 TMT
100 UGX0.09153 TMT
250 UGX0.22883 TMT
500 UGX0.45767 TMT
1000 UGX0.91533 TMT
2000 UGX1.83067 TMT
5000 UGX4.57667 TMT
10000 UGX9.15334 TMT