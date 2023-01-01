5000 Turkmenistani manats to Ugandan shillings

Convert TMT to UGX at the real exchange rate

5000 tmt
5349050 ugx

1.00000 TMT = 1069.81000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58 UTC
TMT to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Ugandan Shilling
1 TMT1069.81000 UGX
5 TMT5349.05000 UGX
10 TMT10698.10000 UGX
20 TMT21396.20000 UGX
50 TMT53490.50000 UGX
100 TMT106981.00000 UGX
250 TMT267452.50000 UGX
500 TMT534905.00000 UGX
1000 TMT1069810.00000 UGX
2000 TMT2139620.00000 UGX
5000 TMT5349050.00000 UGX
10000 TMT10698100.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Turkmenistani Manat
1 UGX0.00093 TMT
5 UGX0.00467 TMT
10 UGX0.00935 TMT
20 UGX0.01869 TMT
50 UGX0.04674 TMT
100 UGX0.09347 TMT
250 UGX0.23369 TMT
500 UGX0.46737 TMT
1000 UGX0.93474 TMT
2000 UGX1.86948 TMT
5000 UGX4.67371 TMT
10000 UGX9.34742 TMT