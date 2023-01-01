5 Thai bahts to Guernsey pounds

Convert THB to GGP at the real exchange rate

5 thb
0.11 ggp

1.00000 THB = 0.02245 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9141.363351.518950.79336783.34518.78281.33935
1 EUR1.094111.491641.661880.8680591.187820.55031.46538
1 CAD0.7334870.67040211.114130.58192561.132513.77690.982396
1 AUD0.658350.6017270.89756110.52231354.870212.36570.881761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Guernsey pound
1 THB0.02245 GGP
5 THB0.11227 GGP
10 THB0.22454 GGP
20 THB0.44909 GGP
50 THB1.12272 GGP
100 THB2.24545 GGP
250 THB5.61362 GGP
500 THB11.22725 GGP
1000 THB22.45450 GGP
2000 THB44.90900 GGP
5000 THB112.27250 GGP
10000 THB224.54500 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Thai Baht
1 GGP44.53450 THB
5 GGP222.67250 THB
10 GGP445.34500 THB
20 GGP890.69000 THB
50 GGP2226.72500 THB
100 GGP4453.45000 THB
250 GGP11133.62500 THB
500 GGP22267.25000 THB
1000 GGP44534.50000 THB
2000 GGP89069.00000 THB
5000 GGP222672.50000 THB
10000 GGP445345.00000 THB