1,000 sll
22.88 crc

Le1.000 SLL = ₡0.02288 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:34
SLL to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

1 SLL to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02350.0237
Low0.02260.0226
Average0.02310.0233
Change-1.74%-2.64%
1 SLL to CRC stats

The performance of SLL to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0235 and a 30 day low of 0.0226. This means the 30 day average was 0.0231. The change for SLL to CRC was -1.74.

The performance of SLL to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0237 and a 90 day low of 0.0226. This means the 90 day average was 0.0233. The change for SLL to CRC was -2.64.

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADEURINRZARAUDGBP
1 USD11.3071.3550.90583.94917.971.490.763
1 SGD0.76511.0360.69264.21313.7451.140.583
1 CAD0.7380.96510.66861.97613.2661.10.563
1 EUR1.1051.4441.496192.73919.8511.6460.843

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Costa Rican Colón
1 SLL0.02288 CRC
5 SLL0.11442 CRC
10 SLL0.22884 CRC
20 SLL0.45767 CRC
50 SLL1.14418 CRC
100 SLL2.28835 CRC
250 SLL5.72088 CRC
500 SLL11.44175 CRC
1000 SLL22.88350 CRC
2000 SLL45.76700 CRC
5000 SLL114.41750 CRC
10000 SLL228.83500 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 CRC43.69960 SLL
5 CRC218.49800 SLL
10 CRC436.99600 SLL
20 CRC873.99200 SLL
50 CRC2,184.98000 SLL
100 CRC4,369.96000 SLL
250 CRC10,924.90000 SLL
500 CRC21,849.80000 SLL
1000 CRC43,699.60000 SLL
2000 CRC87,399.20000 SLL
5000 CRC218,498.00000 SLL
10000 CRC436,996.00000 SLL