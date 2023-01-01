50 Sierra Leonean leones to Costa Rican colóns

Convert SLL to CRC at the real exchange rate

50 sll
1.18 crc

1.00000 SLL = 0.02352 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADEURINRZARAUDGBP
1 USD11.339351.363350.91483.34518.78281.518950.793367
1 SGD0.74663111.017920.68241662.227914.02381.134090.592353
1 CAD0.7334870.98239610.67040261.132513.77691.114130.581925
1 EUR1.09411.465381.49164191.187820.55031.661880.86805

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sierra Leonean leones

SLL to USD

SLL to SGD

SLL to CAD

SLL to EUR

SLL to INR

SLL to ZAR

SLL to AUD

SLL to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Costa Rican Colón
1 SLL0.02352 CRC
5 SLL0.11761 CRC
10 SLL0.23522 CRC
20 SLL0.47045 CRC
50 SLL1.17612 CRC
100 SLL2.35224 CRC
250 SLL5.88060 CRC
500 SLL11.76120 CRC
1000 SLL23.52240 CRC
2000 SLL47.04480 CRC
5000 SLL117.61200 CRC
10000 SLL235.22400 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 CRC42.51270 SLL
5 CRC212.56350 SLL
10 CRC425.12700 SLL
20 CRC850.25400 SLL
50 CRC2125.63500 SLL
100 CRC4251.27000 SLL
250 CRC10628.17500 SLL
500 CRC21256.35000 SLL
1000 CRC42512.70000 SLL
2000 CRC85025.40000 SLL
5000 CRC212563.50000 SLL
10000 CRC425127.00000 SLL