Seychellois rupee to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Hungarian forints is currently 25.940 today, reflecting a 0.110% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.418% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 26.902 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 24.648 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.062% decrease in value.