세이셸 루피 헝가리 포린트 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 헝가리 포린트 is currently 26.879 today, reflecting a 0.165% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 5.243% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 헝가리 포린트 has fluctuated between a high of 27.415 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 24.478 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.702% decrease in value.